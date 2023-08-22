One Last Pre Season Game For Lions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions will be on CBS for Friday night’s final pre season game in Carolina against the Panthers. Game time is 8 o’clock. Carolina coach Frank Reich says he will start rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the Alabama standout, who has been named the starter to begin the regular season. Young has completed 7 of 12 passes in two pre season games for 55 yards and Reich says he needs more experience. The Lions, 1-1 in two pre season games have not stated whether any starters will take part. The Lions must reduce their roster after the game to 53 for the September 7th opener at Kansas City against the Super Bowl champion Chiefs which will be seen on NBC and in Lansing on WILX TV.

