No Game Time Change For Haslett at DeWitt Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After consideration from both schools, Haslett will indeed open its football season at DeWitt Thursday night at 7 o’clock. High heat during the day caused the schools to debate changing the time or date, but no change will be made. DeWitt has won 15 straight games in the series including 21-14 last year at Michigan Stadium. Haslett last beat DeWitt in 2005.

