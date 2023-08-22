Advertise With Us

NBA Fines Harden $100,000

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon,...
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon, right, during the first half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Boston.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NBA announced Tuesday that it has fined Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden $100,000. The league investigated after Harden called the team President Daryl Morey a liar for not trading him when Harden said he was told he would be traded. The league has rules on public trade demands. Harden still apparently wants to be traded before the new season begins.

