NBA Fines Harden $100,000

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NBA announced Tuesday that it has fined Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden $100,000. The league investigated after Harden called the team President Daryl Morey a liar for not trading him when Harden said he was told he would be traded. The league has rules on public trade demands. Harden still apparently wants to be traded before the new season begins.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.