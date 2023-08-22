MSU’s incoming freshmen to move into their dorms

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is a busy day for Michigan State University (MSU) as incoming first-year students are moving in.

Classes at MSU begin on Aug. 28, according to the university’s website.

Once incoming freshmen arrive on campus, they must follow the MSU app instructions and directional signs—these will guide students to their dorms.

Students will have to check in, and during the check-in, students will receive their room key.

Officials said that move-in helpers and carts will be available to help students unload their belonging.

After moving in, students can pick up their ID’s from the Stem building on campus. The building will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

