Advertise With Us

MSU’s incoming freshmen to move into their dorms

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is a busy day for Michigan State University (MSU) as incoming first-year students are moving in.

Related: Michigan State University continues security upgrades through Fall semester

Classes at MSU begin on Aug. 28, according to the university’s website.

Once incoming freshmen arrive on campus, they must follow the MSU app instructions and directional signs—these will guide students to their dorms.

Students will have to check in, and during the check-in, students will receive their room key.

Officials said that move-in helpers and carts will be available to help students unload their belonging.

After moving in, students can pick up their ID’s from the Stem building on campus. The building will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Related: Michigan State University searches for new president, Woodruff declines the job

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert cancelled for infant twins who went missing in Livonia
1 dead, 2 critically injured from crash in Jackson County
Jackson authorities find missing 12-year-old
W Saginaw Hwy at Waverly Road in Delta Twp reopens following crash
‘They Even Took the Dirt’: a film about the Black community broken by a highway

Latest News

Charlotte could be the first city in Eaton County to have a recreational marijuana dispensary.
Charlotte city council votes to allow commercial marijuana within city
I-496 ramp onto MLK Blvd in Lansing closing for construction
Parents spending more money for school supplies
Charlotte city council votes to allow commercial marijuana within city