MSU Marching Band Will Not Travel This Fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s marching band will not make any road trips in the coming football season beyond the season ending game at Ford Field November 24th against Penn State. The MSU band is under the direction of David Thornton, no win his 7th year. He has 303 members including 80 freshmen who begin their season Friday night September 1st for the Central Michigan game. The CMU band will also be in attendance at Spartan Stadium. The only other visiting band for the coming season is Michigan during the October 21st night game.

