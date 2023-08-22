MSU football players pay visit to marching band ahead of football season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several members of Michigan State’s football team left practice today and headed right over to the MSU band room to pay a visit to a gathering of more than 300 MSU marching band members at Demonstration Hall on campus.

The players learned how the band gets ready for its game day routine and band director David Thornton invited some of the players to join the band in a few of the routines.

In fact, tight end Evan Morris even grabbed the tuba and did a routine with that big instrument draped around his large body. This is an annual event Thornton arranges prior to the season to get the football team in synch with his team.

Interviews with MSU Receiver Tre Mosley, tight end Evan Morris and MSU Band Director David Thornton can be seen in the player above.

