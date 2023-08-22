Advertise With Us

MSU football players pay visit to marching band ahead of football season

The players learned how the band gets ready for its game day routine and band director David Thornton invited some of the players to join the band in a few of t
By Fred Heumann
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several members of Michigan State’s football team left practice today and headed right over to the MSU band room to pay a visit to a gathering of more than 300 MSU marching band members at Demonstration Hall on campus.

The players learned how the band gets ready for its game day routine and band director David Thornton invited some of the players to join the band in a few of the routines.

In fact, tight end Evan Morris even grabbed the tuba and did a routine with that big instrument draped around his large body. This is an annual event Thornton arranges prior to the season to get the football team in synch with his team.

Interviews with MSU Receiver Tre Mosley, tight end Evan Morris and MSU Band Director David Thornton can be seen in the player above.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert cancelled for infant twins who went missing in Livonia
1 dead, 2 critically injured from crash in Jackson County
First responders in Meridian Twp. on Raindrop Road
PHOTOS: Drivers slow down for I-69 car fire
Two people caught in house vandalism in Ovid

Latest News

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations
Residents of Gothenburg are quite proud of the Wild Horse Golf Club, and visitors are always...
Historic Golf Tournament Coming to Charlevoix
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Four High School Coaches Suspended
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Busy Week For MSU Soccer Teams