Michigan State University continues security upgrades through Fall semester

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As students return to the Michigan State University campus this week, the university is following through on upgrades to safety and security following February’s mass shooting.

Alexis Wormser is a returning junior and says her parents and friends were concerned about her returning to university, but she feels the campus is safe.

“It’s definitely has crossed my mind but overall, I feel really safe. It’s a different vibe in East Lansing, so I’m happy to be back.”

Dana Whyte is the spokesperson for police and public safety at MSU. Whyte says there are a number of things currently in progress like their security operation center they announced in March.

“The location for the center has been identified, staff has been hired to staff it 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” said Whyte.

The center will be a one stop for all security measures on campus, from camera monitoring, access control to buildings, and the hub where safety alerts will be pushed to students.

“We now have the ability to send them through our SAFE MSU app. So, if you have the app downloaded to your phone and you enable your push notifications, you can get the alerts through that way as well.”

Brian Fitzgerald was working off campus during the shooting. The junior says he only felt unsafe after the incident but says the department has done its best to ensure everyone’s safety.

“They have a very strong presence on campus. They have serval help stations on campus,” said Fitzgerald.

Additionally, more cameras are being installed around campus, green light phones will offer alerts for bad weather, and improved locks have been installed on thousands of classroom doors.

“The majority of those locks are in place now as the fall semester begins. The remainder of them will be installed during this fall semester,” said Whyte.

Whyte also shared there will be active violence training offered to students online that won’t be mandatory but strongly encouraged.

“We understand that this training might be triggering from some people and don’t want to make it mandatory and make them take something they’re not ready for.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.