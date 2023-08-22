Michigan State University searches for new president, Woodruff declines the job

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The search is on. Michigan State University’s interim president Teresa Woodruff said she will not pursue the permanent position. Woodruff took on the role after former President Samuel Stanley resigned late last year. Her announcement came late Sunday night. She is the fifth president in five years.

Now, the university’s Presidential Search Committee is prepared for their next task -- finding a new, long-term president.

“One of the things we need is a president who is going to stay at Michigan State University ideally for eight to ten years,” said Board of Trustee Dennis Denno, chair of the University Presidential Search Committee.

He said “when you look around the country, university president’s are not staying in their jobs as long as they used to.”

Denno said he’s already encouraged by the pool of people who have already applied to the job. “I mean, they’re going to help set the direction of the university. They’re going to hopefully continue and strengthen our 2030 strategic plan. We really need a president who’s going to listen to the students, to the faculty, to our support staff, to alumni, and to the Board of Trustees.”

Denno went on to say that MSU needs a president that can raise money. “So we can continue to do the incredible work we do here at Michigan State.”

MSU Professor Dr. Eunice Foster was previously not in support of Woodruff’s presidency. In a letter sent to MSU, Foster voiced her opposition, saying Woodruff had limited diversity and administrative experiences. Monday, Foster called Woodruff’s announcement disappointing.

“She has always been committed to excellence in education, excellence in research. And my experience in her – what she’s done at MSU – is that she’s also has shown or demonstrated a commitment to DEI, diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Dr. Foster.

Since her appointment as president, Woodruff has gotten Spartans through a number of hardships. Denno said she’s helped stabilize the university.

“She’s shown leadership with our horrible incident on February 13th.”

MSU’s Presidential Search Committee said they hope to announce a new president by Thanksgiving.

