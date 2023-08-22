MDOT releases time-lapsed videos of railroad bridge replacements in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) replaced two-century-old railroad bridges over Jackson and Mechanic Streets and released videos of their progress.

MDOT released time-lapsed videos Tuesday showing the old bridges being replaced from Aug. 9-14 during a 120-hour rail shutdown period.

The following YouTube video is the time-lapsed video of the Jackson Street railroad bridge.

The following YouTube video is the time-lapsed video of the Mechanic Street railroad bridge replacement.

Jackson, Mechanic, Detroit and Van Buren streets are still closed through the end of the project, which is expected to be completed on Sept. 30. Meanwhile, Blackman Street reopened on Aug. 15.

