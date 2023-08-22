Marijuana dispensaries coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - It’s an industry that’s been booming in Michigan since becoming legal in 2018, and Charlotte City Council is ready to keep up with the times, and rake in revenue.

A nearly unanimous vote by city council means the marijuana industry can start growing in Charlotte. Charlotte is the first city in Eaton County to allow dispensaries. City Councilmember Branden Dyer said it won’t be long before pot shops start popping up, but it was a long road to get here.

“We’ve had nine meetings where marijuana has been on the agenda, so I’m happy we got it passed and moved on,” he said. “I’ve had a number of people reach out to me already.”

Charlotte City Council approved a zoning ordinance Monday night, creating three defined districts where marijuana sellers can plant their roots across town. They also approved the issuing of dispensary licenses, which Dyer said will be open for application after about 90 days. After about a year of being open for business, he’s expecting those pot shops to generate a substantial cash flow for both the city and county.

“15% of it is split between municipalities that have a license in their community,” he said. “Then 15% is split between counties that have at least one dispensary license in their community, so essentially I gave the county free money.”

Additionally, he’s expecting any incoming dispensaries to create job opportunities for residents. The newly opened door means opportunity for a local seller like Bazonzoes, which has been in operation at two Lansing locations since 2010 and employs more than 90 people.

“We deliver to Charlotte, but we’re not local to Charlotte,” said Director of Marketing Erin McCann-Sabo. “We can get it to the people that know we deliver there, but all of those people who are there that don’t have rides, or don’t have a credit card, all of those people are still without access to something that they need, which is a medicinal value.”

Although passed by a 6 to 1 vote, the decision to allow pot sales in Charlotte did not come without pushback from residents, many who chose to voice their opinion during public comment Monday. McCann-Sabo said, not only are public concerns valid, but as a mother of two, she shares many of them, and works to ensure safety at Bazonzoes every day.

“I don’t want my kids having access to cannabis that they’re not supposed to have access to,” she said. “We like the regulations. We like the CRA kind of helping to make sure there’s a protective layer for our youth.”

For Dyer, every dollar given to a legal operation is one that stays in the city’s pocket, and off the street market.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.