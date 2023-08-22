Local UAW voting to authorize potential strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -After more than a month of negotiations, the United Auto Workers are voting to authorize a strike if it comes down to it.

“I think at this point with the EV transition happening if we don’t lock down the jobs, our careers are gone.”

Marha Darling has worked for General Motors for 7 years. Along with generations in her family before her.

“I cannot keep up with the cost of living the way they could,” said Darling. “They were supporting an entire family with one person working there. You could not do that anymore.”

Many UAW members demanding more support, benefits and wages that they say match the rate of inflation. Brian Williams has worked at the Lansing Grand River Assembly for more than 25 years.

“We’ve been a single income family my whole life I’ve worked, and my wife was a stay-at-home mom and this is the kind of job you used to be able to do that and not anymore?” said Williams.

Many of them saying, they are prepared for a potential strike.

On the other hand, according to a new analysis by the Anderson Economic Group, a potential 10-day strike on the big three automakers could mean a $5 billion economic loss.

“That’s just not a good thing for the residence of our state. It’s not a good thing for our state economic competitiveness, and our nation’s economic competitiveness so we hope that that would be the last resort,” said MI Chamber of Commerce, Senior Vice President of Business Advocacy Wendy Block.

A strike is also likely to impact the amount and price of cars for consumers.

“They’re trying to do a juggling act here trying to figure out how they can balance that,” said Block. “How they can balance concessions with the need to keep cars affordable for US residents and that’s gonna be the trickiest thing here.”

“I think the membership is ready. We need something to support ourselves and if you’re making more at McDonald’s then you are working at a giant company like that, it’s a problem,” said Darling.

Support that they say their families depend on. General Motors has stated they’re bargaining in good faith and working to make the agreement right for everyone.

The voting polls close at 8 pm on Tuesday. Voting results will be expected on Wednesday.

