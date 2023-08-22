LCC’s welcome week features fun activities, therapy dogs, meeting staff

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College (LCC)’s welcome week continues Tuesday for students.

Students can meet faculty and staff all week, learn their way around campus and participate in some activities.

Therapy dogs will be available for students from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gannon Building’s “Star Zone,” which is located on the second floor. A campus resource fair will also be on Aug. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Welcome week at LCC will last until Thursday, Aug. 24. See the full list of events on LCC’s website.

