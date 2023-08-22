Advertise With Us

LCC’s welcome week features fun activities, therapy dogs, meeting staff

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College (LCC)’s welcome week continues Tuesday for students.

Students can meet faculty and staff all week, learn their way around campus and participate in some activities.

Therapy dogs will be available for students from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gannon Building’s “Star Zone,” which is located on the second floor. A campus resource fair will also be on Aug. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Welcome week at LCC will last until Thursday, Aug. 24. See the full list of events on LCC’s website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert cancelled for infant twins who went missing in Livonia
1 dead, 2 critically injured from crash in Jackson County
Jackson authorities find missing 12-year-old
W Saginaw Hwy at Waverly Road in Delta Twp reopens following crash
‘They Even Took the Dirt’: a film about the Black community broken by a highway

Latest News

Parents spending more money for school supplies
MSU’s incoming freshmen to move into their dorms
State fast tracking teacher certifications in effort to curb shortage
Back to School: Tips to Start the School Year Off Right