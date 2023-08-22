Lansing man arrested for allegedly possessing child sexually abusive material

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man was arrested for child sexually abusive activity and allegedly possessing child sexually abusive material.

Joshua John Fraleigh, 32, was arrested after an investigation was conducted in Oklahoma after members of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office learned a juvenile in their jurisdiction was communicating online with an adult man in Michigan. Police said digital evidence was seized following a search at Fraleigh’s residence.

Fraleigh was arraigned in the 56A District Court on Monday, Aug. 21.

If convicted, Fraleigh faces up to 25 years in prison for child sexually abusive activity, up to 10 years in prison for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and ten years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime.

