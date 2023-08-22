Jackson football team mourns after tragic death of former teammate

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A former Jackson High High School football player has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash that occurred last weekend.

The crash took the life of Aamar Harrell and left two others critically injured. Harrell graduated from Jackson High School just last year.

“It hit us all hard, it hit us all hard for sure. We are just trying to dedicate the season to him. I know he was a hard worker and so we are all just trying to work hard. Trying to just hold up his image,” said player Cyron Stamper.

Stamper played alongside Harrell last year. He said the tough news is affecting more than just the football team.

“It really affected more then just us, it affected our parents, our families, friends, teachers, it affected a lot of people so I think it is something we can all get behind,” said Stamper.

The Vikings football coach Antonio Parker said he coached Harrell throughout high school. He said Harrell was special.

“Awesome kid, much better person too. And a much better person then a football player. I always value our guys on being a better person then ever being an athlete first,” said Parker.

Parker said it’s very emotional for the team. They also have a former teammate fighting for his life after being injured in the same crash.

The team will have a special moment for Harrell and other former players who graduated alongside him.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.