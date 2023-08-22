Advertise With Us

I-496 ramp onto MLK Blvd in Lansing closing for construction

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic note for those who are heading out to work or school Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing the westbound I-496 exit 5 ramp onto Martin Luther King Boulevard on Aug. 22 for repaving.

Crews will shut down the ramp at 9 a.m. and reopen it at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

