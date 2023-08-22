Advertise With Us

Heavy police presence in the area of Clark Road in Bath Township

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - There is a heavy police presence on Clark Road in Bath Township Tuesday.

Bath Township Police posted on Facebook just before 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 22 that there is an ongoing incident and a heavy police presence on Clark Road between Watson and Chandler Road.

News 10 at the scene said they heard what sounds like gunshots going off in the wooded area nearby.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

