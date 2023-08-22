Future of Elsie dam uncertain after collapse

DUPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Clinton County are scrambling to find a way to fix a historic dam just four days after the dam in Duplain Township broke.

The dam, just west of Elsie, was originally built in the 1860s to create a mill pond for logging. The original dam was made out of wood.

In the early 1900s, a cement cap was put in to make the structure last.

Over 100 years later, the dam has broken. The popular fishing spot holds many memories for locals.

“I am 68, I have lived here my whole life. I have played down here as a Kid, I fished down here as an adult, my dad and I fished down here,” said Township Supervisor Bruce Levey.

During an emergency meeting over the weekend, Levey and other township officials discussed options ranging from repair to removing the dam.

If they remove the dam, the area would return to a natural river.

One fisherman who’s property sits upstream from the dam was okay with that idea.

“I wish they would just take it out you know, because then the fish would get up to my house,” said fisher Jim Mrazek.

Levey said the township hopes to put rocks in the water to slow the flow and buy some more time. They hope people stay away from the area until it can be made safe.

“We are concerned that someone will come down here and climb out there and it’s not stable. and it will break away or they will slip and fall,” he said.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.