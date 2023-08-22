Advertise With Us

Community enjoys tacos, live music in downtown Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a perfect day on Saturday for people to go out and enjoy tacos in Lansing.

On Aug. 19, people enjoyed various food and drinks on Shiawassee Street in downtown Lansing.

The festival featured over 100 tequilas, with a few other options such as beer.

Food trucks lined the streets, serving tacos and more with live music playing the day away.

“I think people are having a great time and fortunately we have a decent amount of shade here too, so it’s not scorched dirt,” said organizer Paul Starr. “So, we got pretty lucky for weather today.”

Proceeds from the event went to the Friends of the River organization, a nonprofit that works to improve water quality in Michigan.

