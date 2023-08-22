Celebrating 10 years of business at the creek

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A local business celebrated ten years Saturday night, and they invited the community to party.

In Dimondale, the Country Creek Reception Hall hosted a fun event for their big milestone.

People enjoyed karaoke, a lot of food, as well as fun prizes.

The owner said the story of how the banquet was founded.

“10 years ago I stumbled across the property and I thought it would be great to open up a banquet facility and start doing parties because I’d already been doing that for a good 10 years plus for other facilities. So, I decided to do my own thing and here I am.”

The owner said she is thankful for her friends and family celebrating.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.