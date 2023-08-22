Advertise With Us

Celebrating 10 years of business at the creek

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A local business celebrated ten years Saturday night, and they invited the community to party.

In Dimondale, the Country Creek Reception Hall hosted a fun event for their big milestone.

People enjoyed karaoke, a lot of food, as well as fun prizes.

The owner said the story of how the banquet was founded.

“10 years ago I stumbled across the property and I thought it would be great to open up a banquet facility and start doing parties because I’d already been doing that for a good 10 years plus for other facilities. So, I decided to do my own thing and here I am.”

The owner said she is thankful for her friends and family celebrating.

Charlotte could be the first city in Eaton County to have a recreational marijuana dispensary.
Charlotte city council votes to allow commercial marijuana within city
Community enjoys tacos, live music in downtown Lansing
Celebrating 10 years of business at the creek
Art Feast returns to Lansing
‘Rockin’ the Tree Box’ music festival held in Jackson
