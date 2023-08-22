Advertise With Us

Authorities identify teen killed in Jackson County crash

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities identified the teen killed in Saturday’s crash in Jackson County.

Previous story: 1 dead, 2 critically injured from crash in Jackson County

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fatal crash on Territorial Road near Parks Road in Waterloo Township on Aug. 19 just before 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the driver, a 20-year-old Jackson woman, along with two other adult passengers, was speeding east on Territorial Road. The driver then lost control, drove off the roadway and struck a large tree.

The backseat passenger—Aamar Harrell, 19, from Jackson—died from his injuries from the crash.

The driver and front seat passenger were transported to the University of Michigan Hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities said alcohol did not appear to contribute to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

