Art Feast returns to Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 100 artists gathered in Lansing Saturday afternoon for the annual Art Feast.

People enjoyed food from ten different restaurants while they checked out the art.

Various food trucks from around the state gathered on Tuner Street on Aug. 19.

Artist Jennifer Wilson said going to festivals like Art Feaswt is a great time to meet new people and find new talented artists.

“It’s so fun to come out to these because you get to meet so many different people that you never would,” said Wilson. “And I also get to see friends who come out to see me too. But everyone’s just stopping by. Everyone loves pets, so they love the pet portraits and the pet rugs that I have here and I love talking to people about their pets.”

Organizers said the festival was quickly becoming a destination for emerging as well as established artists from around the region.

