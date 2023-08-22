Annual Pro Hockey Camp Underway at Michigan State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s annual pro hockey camp is underway at Munn Arena. Practices are held each week day through Friday from 11am to 1pm. More than 130 players are participating and a traditional golf outing will be held on Saturday. MSU’s two former assistant coaches, Tom Newton and Jason Muzzatti, once again are running the camp. The public is invited to watch the practices.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.