Annual Pro Hockey Camp Underway at Michigan State

MICHIGAN STATE
MICHIGAN STATE(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s annual pro hockey camp is underway at Munn Arena. Practices are held each week day through Friday from 11am to 1pm. More than 130 players are participating and a traditional golf outing will be held on Saturday. MSU’s two former assistant coaches, Tom Newton and Jason Muzzatti, once again are running the camp. The public is invited to watch the practices.

