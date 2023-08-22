After 48 years of saving lives, Sparrow Health System physician Dr. Stephen Guertin announces retirement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is hard to imagine that Sparrow Health System physician Dr. Stephen Guertin is retiring.

Pediatric care has been his life ever since he first graduated from Texas Southwestern University in 1975. Since then, 48 years have come and gone, and Dr. Guertin is credited with saving literally thousands of pediatric-aged youngsters with various ailments.

“There is no more intense encounter than the encounter you have with the child and the child’s family, and it is personal from the start,” said Dr. Guertin. “It’s personal almost as you anticipate going into the room, whether it’s in the emergency department or in the pediatric intensive care energy, or even on a general pediatric floor, your level of involvement is that’s all you’re doing. And you cannot do it without caring.”

I got to know Dr. Guertin through the Children’s Miracle Network, which began in 1989 on WILX TV. Through the years, I was assigned to the emergency room with the good doctor on telethon nights, and it amazed me how he randomly roamed through the emergency room asking anxious parents to be interviewed live who had just brought in their children with a variety of ailments. I don’t remember any parents saying no.

Telling their stories on the fly each year was a big deal to him, to be sure.

“And these aren’t people who asked to get on TV. These are people who decided. Right then and there to help us right then and there. All those children and their families who went on the Miracle Network, they did that out of gratitude. They did that to help us. They did that to say the same community that they’re from. This is a good thing. This is a good place.”

How well, I remember a youngster in the burn unit, which Sparrow does not have anymore. Guertin showed me his specialty in tough cases like that one was reassuring anxious parents as much as the patients themselves. He thirsted for ways to cure sick children, and the tougher the ailment, the more determined he seemed to be.

“We always, and when I say we, I mean everybody on the team. You’re talking about nurses, health unit coordinators, patient care technicians, residents, other doctors, everybody who gathers around that bedside. They don’t gather around that bedside without a sense of hope. They are gathering around that bedside to take advantage of every single percentage point that they have that says that this child can live.”

I doubt he’ll ever be fully retired. Working in pediatrics and finding cures has been his life. The day-to-day grind might be over but knowing Dr. Steven Guertin, his eyes and ears will be open to finding ways the rest of his life to continue to help people where he is well versed in offering quality comfort and advice. In my career, I learned a great deal in various ways from working with Sparrow’s Dr. Stephen Guertin.

