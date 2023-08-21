You’re Not Alone: Mental health services in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You’re not alone. Mental health services are available for everyone throughout Michigan for those who need them.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or visit the Lifeline Chat to connect with a trained crisis counselor.
The following is a list of mental health resources that are available in Mid-Michigan:
Clinton, Eaton, Ingham counties
- Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, Ingham Counties
- Gateway Services for Youth in Crisis
- Par Rehab, Testing, Psychiatry, & Counseling
- Online Behavioral Health Screening
- Ele’s Place: A healing center for grieving children and teens
Jackson County
- Arbor Hills Psychological Services
- Balanced Life Counseling
- Catholic Charities of Jackson
- Family Service and Children’s Aid
- Henry Ford Jackson Hospital Outpatient Psychiatry
- LifeWays
Shiawassee County
Hillsdale County
Lenawee County
- Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority
- Adrian Counseling & Psychiatric Clinic
- Family Counseling & Children’s Services
- Herrick Outpatient Mental Health
- Hospice of Lenawee Grief Support
- Masterpeace Center for Counseling and Development
- Parkside Family Counseling
- Still Waters counseling
