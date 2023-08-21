You’re Not Alone: Mental health services in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You’re not alone. Mental health services are available for everyone throughout Michigan for those who need them.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or visit the Lifeline Chat to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

The following is a list of mental health resources that are available in Mid-Michigan:

Clinton, Eaton, Ingham counties

Jackson County

Shiawassee County

Hillsdale County

Lenawee County

