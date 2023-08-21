Advertise With Us

Windmon Happy to be Back With MSU Football Team

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State made linebacker Jacoby Windmon available to the media Monday for the first time since his suspension last season from the Michigan tunnel incident October 29th. Windmon said he’ll “have to live with it the rest of his life” but is glad to be back because of his love of football. Windmon, 6-2, 250 , a transfer in from UNLV, impressed NFL scouts and debated coming back to MSU. But he added he wants to show scouts his attitude in college with a good season this fall. He has served his suspension through the end of last season and is immediately eligible.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert cancelled for infant twins who went missing in Livonia
First responders in Meridian Twp. on Raindrop Road
1 dead, 2 critically injured from crash in Jackson County
PHOTOS: Drivers slow down for I-69 car fire
Two people caught in house vandalism in Ovid

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Busy Week For MSU Soccer Teams
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Derek Holland celebrates the final out with catcher Eric Haase...
Guardians Sign Former Tiger Haase
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Harbaugh informs team he will serve 3-game suspension for NCAA violations, AP sources say
Tim Staudt joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports today.
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s thoughts on Harbaugh’s suspension