Windmon Happy to be Back With MSU Football Team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State made linebacker Jacoby Windmon available to the media Monday for the first time since his suspension last season from the Michigan tunnel incident October 29th. Windmon said he’ll “have to live with it the rest of his life” but is glad to be back because of his love of football. Windmon, 6-2, 250 , a transfer in from UNLV, impressed NFL scouts and debated coming back to MSU. But he added he wants to show scouts his attitude in college with a good season this fall. He has served his suspension through the end of last season and is immediately eligible.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.