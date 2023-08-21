First day of school begins at Williamston Community Schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students and staff from Williamston Community Schools are waking up early Monday morning for their first day of school.

According to the district’s website, school runs for students in the following grades:

K-5: from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Middle school: 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

High school: 8:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

There is no school for students K-12 on Friday, Aug. 25.

