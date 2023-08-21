Advertise With Us

First day of school begins at Williamston Community Schools

Generic school desk photo
Generic school desk photo(Pexels)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students and staff from Williamston Community Schools are waking up early Monday morning for their first day of school.

According to the district’s website, school runs for students in the following grades:

  • K-5: from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • Middle school: 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.
  • High school: 8:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

There is no school for students K-12 on Friday, Aug. 25.

