WILD for University Weiner!

University Weiner is bringing more than just hot dogs to downtown East Lansing. Rachelle gets the rundown of the menu and what else you can expect.
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -East Lansing is giving a grand fall welcome to their Spartans this week and to help are two of their very own.

Louis Azor and Ben Pikus are welcoming their classmates back with their business, University Weiner.

Located in the heart of Downtown East Lansing, is a new restaurant where you can grab a bite to eat on your way to class or take a seat and enjoy one of variety of hotdogs at a picnic table that surround their restaurant and other local businesses.

Their menu offers hot dogs, french fries, fried oreos and other delicious treats you can eat all year ‘round.

They even have gluten free and meat free options for those who have dietary restrictions.

You can order online or walk up to their storefront before a game day at 551 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823.

For more information, visit https://universityweiner.co/.

