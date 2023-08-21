Advertise With Us

Weather Extra: Quiet start to the week, but will it last?

By Krystle Holleman and Darrin Rockcole
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We start the new week quietly with temps in the low 80s despite Monday being muggy. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole details when we can expect some activity and more heat.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 21, 2023

  • Average High: 80º Average Low 59º
  • Lansing Record High: 99° 1955
  • Lansing Record Low: 38° 1894
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1966
  • Jackson Record Low: 37º 1950

