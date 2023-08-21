Advertise With Us

W Saginaw Hwy at Waverly Road in Delta Twp reopens following crash

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - West Saginaw Highway at Waverly Road is closed early Monday morning due to a crash.

Officials shut down the roadway at around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 21. The roadway reopened at around 7:30 a.m.

News 10 crew is at the scene to learn more information from officials.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates. You can also look at News 10′s First Alert traffic map for updates.

