W Saginaw Hwy at Waverly Road in Delta Twp reopens following crash

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - West Saginaw Highway at Waverly Road is closed early Monday morning due to a crash.

Officials shut down the roadway at around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 21. The roadway reopened at around 7:30 a.m.

News 10 crew is at the scene to learn more information from officials.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates. You can also look at News 10′s First Alert traffic map for updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.