‘They Even Took the Dirt’: a film about the Black community broken by a highway

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Images from a once thriving black neighborhood on Lansing’s west side played on the big screen

The documentary, They Even Took the Dirt shares the story of how I-496 brought a bittersweet end to a once flourishing Black community.

The historical society of Greater Lansing welcomed residents to a viewing of the documentary which shares the stories of residents of the community and how the construction of the interstate displaced them.

Kenneth Turner filmed roughly eighty interviews for the documentary and says after the 5-year process he is glad to share the voices of the lost community.

“Everybody had similar stories but different stories. Just resurrecting some of the feelings that they had at the time and some things that their parents went through you know was very emotional for them.”

Redlining led to the formation of the neighbor. With many black residents opening businesses and churches to serve the community.

“Grocery stores, pharmacies, everything was right there, dentist’s office, doctors. You didn’t have to venture outside of the neighborhood.”

Barbara Davis grew up in the neighborhood and says watching the documentary makes her sad because of how the interstate tore the community apart.

“There was not a person in our neighborhood who would not come if you were missing that day, if they didn’t see you come out to go to work, if they didn’t see you playing in the street. They would knock on your door and ask you are okay,” Davis said.

Her family relocated to Lansing’s south side and things were never the same.

“Even though we can go back to those memories, they didn’t last long enough so it’s very sad.

They even took the dirt highlighting the unity of a marginalized group who rose to self-sufficiency. Making do with what they had and turning it into something great… something you won’t find in a history book.

