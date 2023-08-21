Teresa Woodruff does not plan on permanent president role at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Interim President Teresa Woodruff announced on Sunday that she will not seek a role as permanent president.

According to a statement posted on the office of the president on MSU’s website, Woodruff said she does not intend to be the full-time president but will support the individual selected for this role as they assume the helm.

“I was honored to be asked and then unanimously voted by the Board of Trustees to serve in an interim role as president, leading this great university at a moment of extraordinary board and administrative tumult and uncertainty,” said Woodruff. “I have been humbled by the support of our deans, Faculty Senate, students and employees, alumni, government, business, and industry leaders across the state of Michigan.”

In October 2022, the MSU Board of Trustees hosted a special meeting to unanimously vote Teresa Woodruff as interim president after former MSU President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation and said one of the main reasons for his decision was that he lacks faith in the Board of Trustees. He stepped down on Nov. 4, 2022.

