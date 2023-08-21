Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s thoughts on Harbaugh’s suspension
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim shares his thoughts on Jim Harbaugh’s three-game suspension, the suspended Michigan State players who will be returning soon, some moves out west with athletic directors, and previewing high school football starting this week.
Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!
