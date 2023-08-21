State fast tracking teacher certifications in effort to curb shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -According to local school administrators, schools across Michigan are in desperate need of more staff.

It’s been a problem for years and the COVID-19 pandemic made it worse.

To help tackle the shortage, the state is investing more money into local schools to help fast track teacher certifications.

As some schools start their school year, there are still open positions waiting to be filled.

“Applications are not what they used to be,” said Suzy Corbin, the Director of Human Resources at Ingham ISD. It’s an issue she said the district has been facing for years.

“Historically have not had has many openings as we do currently,” she said.

Emily Soloman has been teaching since 2013 and has seen the struggle of filling open positions.

“Obviously the hope is that you’re going to have a certified teacher that is highly effective in every classroom, but with the teacher shortage a lot of the times there are going to be subs,” she said.

Michigan Education Association Spokesperson Thomas Morgan said the shortage is affecting schools statewide.

“Regardless of the type of school district we’re seeing shortages in teachers, as well as school based mental health professionals, and support staff,” Morgan said.

To help schools in this time of need, Morgan said that state lawmakers are investing in educator recruitment.

“There’s more money flowing into our local schools and so they’re able to offer better salaries things like that that can help attract and attain educators,” he said.

Talent Together is a federally funded program from across the ISDs, designed to bring more educators into classrooms.

“Last I was aware they had received over 1500 applications and that was before we have even received the funding,” said Corbin.

The Talent Together program isn’t the only program aimed at making a difference.

“We also have the future Proud Educator program that’s being run by the Michigan Department of Education,’ said Dr. Sean Williams with Eaton RESA Superintendent.

Providing annual grants to student teachers, helping them focus on learning the craft and not stressing about a paycheck.

“We’ve turned a corner, there’s a long way to go but things are getting better,” said Morgan.

The State Department of Education said last summer, the governor and state legislature negotiated a state budget that included an investment of $575 million in teacher recruitment efforts.

