The Saturday Broadcasts of Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy Move for Fall

8/26/23 - 11/18/23
MeTV
MeTV(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to the Big Ten football games on NBC, the Saturday broadcasts of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy can be seen on MeTV (channel 10.2) at their regularly scheduled times.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

