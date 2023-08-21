The Saturday Broadcasts of Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy Move for Fall
8/26/23 - 11/18/23
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to the Big Ten football games on NBC, the Saturday broadcasts of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy can be seen on MeTV (channel 10.2) at their regularly scheduled times.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.