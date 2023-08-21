Advertise With Us

Previewing a not-so-hot start to the week and what’s on Studio 10

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Claudia Sella joins Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk to preview what’s on Monday’s edition of Studio 10. Plus Meteorologist Justin Bradford has a look at the week’s forecast, which may be starting cool but it won’t last.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 21, 2023

  • Average High: 80º Average Low 59º
  • Lansing Record High: 99° 1955
  • Lansing Record Low: 38° 1894
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1966
  • Jackson Record Low: 37º 1950

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders in Meridian Twp. on Raindrop Road
Amber Alert cancelled for infant twins who went missing in Livonia
PHOTOS: Drivers slow down for I-69 car fire
Two people caught in house vandalism in Ovid
Duplain Township advises people to avoid Elsie Dam after collapse

Latest News

Jackson authorities find missing 12-year-old
A right-wing sheriffs group that challenges federal law is gaining acceptance around the country
BWL shuts down stretch of Pleasant Grove Rd in Lansing for construction
NBC Fall Line-up
Fall Brings a New Line-up of Shows on WILX