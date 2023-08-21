Advertise With Us

Pilot killed in Waupaca County plane crash identified

Plane crash generic
Plane crash generic(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A plane crash in Waupaca County over the weekend killed a pilot from Gladstone, Michigan.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s office says the single-engine plane overturned while landing at Central County Airport. It was just before 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

The pilot was identified Monday as Bruce Flannery, 78.

The plane crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration and the Waupaca County Medical Examiner’s office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert cancelled for infant twins who went missing in Livonia
1 dead, 2 critically injured from crash in Jackson County
Jackson authorities find missing 12-year-old
W Saginaw Hwy at Waverly Road in Delta Twp reopens following crash
‘They Even Took the Dirt’: a film about the Black community broken by a highway

Latest News

Charlotte could be the first city in Eaton County to have a recreational marijuana dispensary.
Charlotte city council votes to allow commercial marijuana within city
It is hard to imagine that Sparrow Health System physician Dr. Stephen Guertin is retiring.
48 years of saving lives: Sparrow Health System physician Dr. Stephen Guertin announces retirement
MDOT releases time-lapsed videos of railroad bridge replacements in Jackson
After 48 years of saving lives, Sparrow Health System physician Dr. Stephen Guertin announces retirement
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the details on when we could see some...
Weather Extra: Tracking mid-week storms