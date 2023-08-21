New Covid-19 variant spotted in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that a new Covid-19 variant has reached Washtenaw County, Michigan.

“It’s really scary because if this is something that’s worser than the Covid that’s already out that’s really bad,” said Kevin Washington.

Like thousands, Kevin Washington caught covid during the pandemic. He hopes the new variant isn’t as severe.

“I fortunately had some medication that got rid of it real quick, but everybody’s not as fortunate to be able to get that medication,” said Washington.

The new variant, BA.2.86 has been detected in Israel, Denmark and the United States. Making this the 7th variant the CDC is monitoring.

In a statement by the Michigan Department of Health, “The patient from Washtenaw County is an older adult with mild symptoms and has not been hospitalized. Based on the available evidence, it is not known yet what risks, if any, this may pose to the public’s health beyond what has been seen with other currently circulating lineages.”

“Viruses, they’re tricky like that,” said Tressa Gardner. “Their whole focus is to live so they’re going to modify themselves to keep living and avoiding all the treatments we come up with.”

Tressa Gardner is the Chief Medical Director for McLaren Emergency Services. While the severity of the new variant is unknown, she says to remember those who are most vulnerable. Remember the most sensitive populations are the elderly and the younger kids,” said Gardner. “So, if you’re feeling kind of funky, because it’s still gonna feel like you have a cold, you’re gonna have those kind of same symptoms.”

“I’m hoping that they can contain it and get a wrap on it,” said Washington.

The CDC says it’s working with domestic and international agencies to gather more information about the variant.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.