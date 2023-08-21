Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Back-to-school mental health challenges

Back-to-school time can bring unique mental health challenges that parents should be equipped to face.
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a big transition going from several months off to being back in the classroom for the majority of the year.

The transition can bring its own slew of mental health challenges.

To help ease that transition for students and parents, Marianne Huff with the Mental Health Association in Michigan joins us on today’s Mid-Michigan Matters.

You can watch that full interview in the player above.

