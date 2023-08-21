Mid-Michigan Matters: Back-to-school mental health challenges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a big transition going from several months off to being back in the classroom for the majority of the year.

The transition can bring its own slew of mental health challenges.

To help ease that transition for students and parents, Marianne Huff with the Mental Health Association in Michigan joins us on today’s Mid-Michigan Matters.

You can watch that full interview in the player above.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

