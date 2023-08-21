Advertise With Us

Jackson authorities search for missing 12-year-old

(Jackson Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is asking the public for help searching for a missing 12-year-old with autism.

Gabriel Jacob Moore, 12, was last seen in the 100 block of Moore Street in Jackson on Aug. 20 at around 9:30 p.m.

Gabriel is described as the following:

  • Mixed race male
  • 5′6″
  • Weighs about 120 pounds

Anyone with information that can help find Gabriel is asked to call 911 or contact the Jackson Police Department’s Sergeant on duty at (517) 206-8198.

