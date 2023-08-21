Jackson authorities search for missing 12-year-old
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is asking the public for help searching for a missing 12-year-old with autism.
Gabriel Jacob Moore, 12, was last seen in the 100 block of Moore Street in Jackson on Aug. 20 at around 9:30 p.m.
Gabriel is described as the following:
- Mixed race male
- 5′6″
- Weighs about 120 pounds
Anyone with information that can help find Gabriel is asked to call 911 or contact the Jackson Police Department’s Sergeant on duty at (517) 206-8198.
