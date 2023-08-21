Jackson authorities search for missing 12-year-old

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is asking the public for help searching for a missing 12-year-old with autism.

Gabriel Jacob Moore, 12, was last seen in the 100 block of Moore Street in Jackson on Aug. 20 at around 9:30 p.m.

Gabriel is described as the following:

Mixed race male

5′6″

Weighs about 120 pounds

Anyone with information that can help find Gabriel is asked to call 911 or contact the Jackson Police Department’s Sergeant on duty at (517) 206-8198.

