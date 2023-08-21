Historic Golf Tournament Coming to Charlevoix

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Belvedere Golf Club in Charlevoix will host a premier hickory club event September 5-7. It is called the Hickory Grail and the matches are in Ryder Cup style. They feature passionate players from America and Great Britain/Europe who compete in the oldest international hickory match in golf. Admission is free for those who care to watch and other hickory stick tournaments have been held previously at Belvedere, the classic William Watson designed course.

