Guardians Sign Former Tiger Haase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Cleveland Guardians have signed former Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase for the remainder of the season. The 30 year old Haase was designated for assignment by the Tigers during the Cleveland series over the week end. Haase previously played four seasons for the Guardians. The Guardians have designated catcher Zack Collins for assignment to make room for Haase.

