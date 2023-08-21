Advertise With Us

Guardians Sign Former Tiger Haase

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Derek Holland celebrates the final out with catcher Eric Haase...
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Derek Holland celebrates the final out with catcher Eric Haase (13) against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Cleveland Guardians have signed former Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase for the remainder of the season. The 30 year old Haase was designated for assignment by the Tigers during the Cleveland series over the week end. Haase previously played four seasons for the Guardians. The Guardians have designated catcher Zack Collins for assignment to make room for Haase.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert cancelled for infant twins who went missing in Livonia
First responders in Meridian Twp. on Raindrop Road
1 dead, 2 critically injured from crash in Jackson County
PHOTOS: Drivers slow down for I-69 car fire
Two people caught in house vandalism in Ovid

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Busy Week For MSU Soccer Teams
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Windmon Happy to be Back With MSU Football Team
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Harbaugh informs team he will serve 3-game suspension for NCAA violations, AP sources say
Tim Staudt joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports today.
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s thoughts on Harbaugh’s suspension