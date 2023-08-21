Advertise With Us

Green Oak Township officials search for suspect in hit-and-run crash

(Green Oak Charter Township Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Saturday.

The Green Oak Township Police Department said the suspect’s truck struck the first car on Aug. 19 at around 2:30 p.m. on northbound US-23. The crash lead to two additional cars to be involved before the suspect fled the scene.

Police said minor injuries were reported and all vehicles involved were damaged.

The suspect’s truck is described as a blue GMC Sierra with a chrome grill and black push bumper. The suspect is described as a white female, around 40 to 50 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Beach at (810) 231-9626.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders in Meridian Twp. on Raindrop Road
PHOTOS: Drivers slow down for I-69 car fire
Duplain Township advises people to avoid Elsie Dam after collapse
Two people caught in house vandalism in Ovid
Charlotte’s future with commercial marijuana to be discussed in city council meeting

Latest News

We start the new week quietly with temps in the low 80s despite Monday being muggy.
Weather Extra: Quiet start to the week, but will it last?
In 'Extra Innings,' members of the Lansing Lugnuts sit down with News 10+ to talk all things...
Extra Innings: Lugnuts outlast Loons
Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole details when we can expect some activity and...
Weather Extra: Quiet start to the week, but will it last?