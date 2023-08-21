Green Oak Township officials search for suspect in hit-and-run crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Saturday.

The Green Oak Township Police Department said the suspect’s truck struck the first car on Aug. 19 at around 2:30 p.m. on northbound US-23. The crash lead to two additional cars to be involved before the suspect fled the scene.

Police said minor injuries were reported and all vehicles involved were damaged.

The suspect’s truck is described as a blue GMC Sierra with a chrome grill and black push bumper. The suspect is described as a white female, around 40 to 50 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Beach at (810) 231-9626.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.