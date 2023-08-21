Four High School Coaches Suspended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has suspended four head coaches for the opening game of the season. Detroit Loyola, Detroit Renaissance, Oak Park and Grosse Pointe Liggett will have to open without head coaches for illegal practices earlier this month. Teams are allowed to scrimmage other teams, but not practice heads up which is the issue of the suspensions.

