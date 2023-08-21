Advertise With Us

Four High School Coaches Suspended

High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South(Action News 5)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has suspended four head coaches for the opening game of the season. Detroit Loyola, Detroit Renaissance, Oak Park and Grosse Pointe Liggett will have to open without head coaches for illegal practices earlier this month. Teams are allowed to scrimmage other teams, but not practice heads up which is the issue of the suspensions.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert cancelled for infant twins who went missing in Livonia
First responders in Meridian Twp. on Raindrop Road
1 dead, 2 critically injured from crash in Jackson County
PHOTOS: Drivers slow down for I-69 car fire
Two people caught in house vandalism in Ovid

Latest News

Residents of Gothenburg are quite proud of the Wild Horse Golf Club, and visitors are always...
Historic Golf Tournament Coming to Charlevoix
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Busy Week For MSU Soccer Teams
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Derek Holland celebrates the final out with catcher Eric Haase...
Guardians Sign Former Tiger Haase
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Windmon Happy to be Back With MSU Football Team