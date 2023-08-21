First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will look and feel a lot like Monday with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures once again today will be near 80º. We do have a very small chance of a stray shower sneaking into the area today.

Our attention is on one and possibly two rounds of thunderstorms. Round one of thunderstorms rolls into the area late tonight and should depart by midday Wednesday. The thunderstorms will develop to our north and race south across lower Michigan late tonight. Heavy rainfall is a potential threat from these storms. Some clearing behind the thunderstorms will allow the atmosphere to heat up and become very unstable. Right now the computer models are not showing much in the way of thunderstorm development late Wednesday afternoon, but with the very unstable air it would not take much to get them going. The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather Wednesday. The threat of severe weather is all centered around what might develop later in the day. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures near 90º. High humidity will push the heat index to the mid to upper 90s. Thursday should be a mostly sunny day with just the small chance of a shower or thunderstorm popping up. Friday we should get back to partly cloudy skies and it will be cooler with highs near 80º. Showers are possible Friday night into Saturday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 22, 2023

Average High: 80º Average Low 59º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1936

Lansing Record Low: 35° 1875

Jackson Record High: 101º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 38º 1923

