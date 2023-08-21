Fall Brings a New Line-up of Shows on WILX

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - September 11 marks the launch of three new daytime shows on WILX TV 10.

Weekdays at 1:00PM WILX will air a news magazine program called InvestigateTV+. The half hour show will showcase groundbreaking investigations featuring Gray Television’s award-winning InvestigateTV unit, plus consumer, health, and original content. The show is hosted by Lee Zurik and Tisha Powell.

Funny You Should Ask, a trivia game show will air 1:30PM - 2:00PM, followed by People Puzzler, a pop-culture crossword game show.

Beginning September 25, NBC will kick off it’s primetime line-up featuring Emmy Award-Nominated The Voice with new coach, Reba McEntire. NBC is launching the new show, Irrational on Monday nights at 10:00PM. And all new seasons of Found, Quantum Leap, Magnum P.I., Transplant, Datline and The Wall. NBC will now carry Big Ten games on Saturday, followed by Sunday Night Football.

