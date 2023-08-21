Extra Innings: Lugnuts outlast Loons

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts closed out a 7-5 two-week homestand by winning four of six games against in-state rivals, the Great Lakes Loons.

Broadcasters Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa join Taylor Gattoni in the News 10 Studio to talk about some highlights from the weekend, preview a road trip against Dayton, and the last homestand of the year.

