Extra Innings: Lugnuts outlast Loons

By Taylor Gattoni and Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts closed out a 7-5 two-week homestand by winning four of six games against in-state rivals, the Great Lakes Loons.

Broadcasters Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa join Taylor Gattoni in the News 10 Studio to talk about some highlights from the weekend, preview a road trip against Dayton, and the last homestand of the year.

