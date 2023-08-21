Advertise With Us

David’s Dish: Pineapple Buns

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This month, WILX Anchor, David Andrews stopped by Studio 10 for David’s Dish.

He showed us the delicious dish of pineapple buns that believe it or not don’t include pineapples!

Check out the recipe below:

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/pineapple-buns-17065007?fbclid=IwAR2FK7wd1MANHx8WkkS2Mf6DbpbeWMthLSZ6OqZvJvTU25Uugpl3fyfrBzA

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert cancelled for infant twins who went missing in Livonia
First responders in Meridian Twp. on Raindrop Road
1 dead, 2 critically injured from crash in Jackson County
PHOTOS: Drivers slow down for I-69 car fire
Two people caught in house vandalism in Ovid

Latest News

University Weiner
MSU students serve up unique hot dog creations
Claudia goes to campus to see how the K-9 unit at the MSU Police Department are getting ready...
Kicking off the School Year with a Paws-itive Start
Mackinac Island Fudge Fest
Studio 10 celebrates Mackinac Island Fudge Fest
University Weiner
New Eats for a New School Year at University Weiner