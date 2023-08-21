Advertise With Us

Consumers Energy working with school districts across Michigan to add electric buses

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is working with 11 school districts, including Jackson, to put all-electric school buses on the road.

Consumers Energy said it is working with district officials who last year learned they were awarded funding for over 50 buses across Michigan.

“Partnering with proactive school districts and forward-thinking energy providers is what the future looks like. At GCE, we believe in finding ways for everyone to win in this transition, and seeing electric school buses on Michigan’s roads is a tremendous case study toward that vision,” said Andrew Bittner, CEO of Guaranteed Clean Energy, which is working with Jackson Public Schools.

Consumers Energy is helping Michigan schools electrify their buses through PowerMIFleet, a program providing expertise and financial rebates for chargers to businesses considering electric vehicles.

Other districts Consumers Energy is helping are the following:

  • Alcona
  • Au Gres-Sims
  • Beecher
  • Britton Deerfield
  • Cadillac
  • Homer
  • Hopkins
  • Pentwater
  • Sand Creek

