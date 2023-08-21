BWL shuts down stretch of Pleasant Grove Rd in Lansing for construction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Pleasant Grove Road is closed for about a month for construction.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) closed Pleasant Grove Road between Miller and Jolly Road on Aug. 21 for a substation constriction project.

Officials said that detours will be provided, and the project is expected to last until Sept. 20.

