Busy Week For MSU Soccer Teams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s soccer team opens its regular season at home Thursday night against Loyola of Chicago. MSU had a tie and a loss in pre season play and dropped a 4-3 exhibition at Pitt on Sunday. The MSU women are 2-0 after downing Bowling Green 3-1 on Sunday. The MSU women now head west for two games-- Thursday night 9 o’clock at Northern Colorado, 2pm Sunday at Colorado before returning home next week to face Eastern Michigan.

