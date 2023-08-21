Advertise With Us

Busy Week For MSU Soccer Teams

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s soccer team opens its regular season at home Thursday night against Loyola of Chicago. MSU had a tie and a loss in pre season play and dropped a 4-3 exhibition at Pitt on Sunday. The MSU women are 2-0 after downing Bowling Green 3-1 on Sunday. The MSU women now head west for two games-- Thursday night 9 o’clock at Northern Colorado, 2pm Sunday at Colorado before returning home next week to face Eastern Michigan.

